Beto O’Rourke: Fox News, Trump ‘Encouraging the Violence We Are Seeing’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” in the aftermath of two mass shootings, 2020 Democratic Party presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) accused President Donald Trump and Fox News of “encouraging” violence.

O’Rourke said, “We have to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing. There is an environment of it in the United States. We see it on Fox news. We see it on the internet, and we see it from our commander-in-chief. He is encouraging this. He doesn’t just tolerate it, he encourages it, calling immigrants rapists and criminals and seeking to ban all people of one religion. Folks are responding to this. It doesn’t just offend us. It encourages the violence we are seeing, including in my home town of El Paso this weekend.”

