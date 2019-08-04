Beto O’Rourke: Trump Is a White Nationalist — Rhetoric ‘Reminiscent of Third Reich’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” in the aftermath of two mass shootings, 2020 Democratic Party presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) confirmed his belief that President Donald Trump was a white nationalist.

When asked if he believes Trump is a white nationalist, O’Rourke said, “Yes. I do. And again from some of the record that I just recited to you, the things that he has said both as a candidate and then as the president of the United States, this cannot be open for debate. And you as well as I have a responsibility to call that out, to make sure that the American people understand what is being done in their name by the person who holds the highest position of public trust in this land. He did not even pretend to respect our differences or to understand that we are all created equal.”

He added, “He is saying that some people are inherently defective or dangerous reminiscent of Third Reich not something you expect in the United States of America, based on their religion, based on their sexual orientation, based on their immigration status, and based on the countries they come from and calling those in Africa shit hole nations and would like to have more immigrant from Nordic countries, the whitest places on the earth today . So let’s be clear who the president is, he is an open avowed racist and encouraging more racism in this country and this is incredibly dangerous for the United States of America right now. All of us have a responsibility to stand up and be counted on this issue.”

