GOP Sen. Cotton on Dem Debates: ‘The Democrats Have Truly Lost Their Mind’

In a Sunday interview on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) sounded off on the 2020 presidential race.

Cotton emphasized the importance on the election, telling host John Catsimatidis that “the Democrats have truly lost their mind” with their shift toward socialism they have shown in the recent Democratic presidential debates.

“We are going into a highly consequential election. The Democrats have truly lost their mind. If you watched those debates last week, they want to take away your health insurance, they want to abolish the death penalty, they want to decriminalize crossing our border illegally, they don’t want to deport anyone other than serious violent felons and they want to use your taxpayer dollars to provide them all health care.”

He continued, “This is truly a debate and an election about whether America will be a socialist nation. I don’t think Americans want to be a socialist nation. But it will be incumbent upon all Americans to get out and make their voice heard in this election.”

