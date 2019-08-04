Harris Pledges ‘Executive Action’ on Background Checks, Gun Dealers, Assault Weapons

Sunday on CNN, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said if elected she would take “executive action” on gun control in the wake of the most recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Harris said, “When elected I’m prepared to take executive action. I will give the United States Congress 100 days to pull it together, put a bill on my desk for signature. If they do not, I will take executive action, and do three things in particular. I will put in a comprehensive background check. Why? It’s just logical you might want to know before someone can buy a lethal weapon if they’ve found to be a danger to themselves or another. You might just want to know if they’ve been found by a court to be guilty of committing a violent crime so background checks.”

She continued, “I’m going to require that we put resources into ATF so they can take the licenses of gun dealers who break the law. Do you know that up to 90% of the guns associated with crimes are sold by just 5% of the gun dealers? We need to take their licenses.”

She added, “The third piece is by executive action, I’ll put in place a ban on the importation of assault weapons into our country. We’ve got to get this under control. Again, it’s one within or ability to act. I know there’s been a lot of conversation this morning about many things, but you know, the reality is that we are not without hope on this issue. We’re without action. You know, leaders got to lead. And in particular when our babies, our children are living in fear, and they are.”

