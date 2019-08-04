Klobuchar: Trump Is a ‘Racist’, ‘White Nationalist’

Sunday following the shootings in Dayton, OH, and El Paso, TX, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) suggested President Donald Trump is a white nationalist.

MSNBC “Kasie DC” host Kasie Hunt asked Klobuchar, “Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist?”

Referencing Trump’s remarks after the violence in Charlottesville, VA, about there being good people on both sides, the presidential hopeful said Trump was “speaking as a white nationalist.”

Klobuchar replied, “Remember what he said after Charlottesville when he said that there were two sides? I think he was speaking as a white nationalist when the other side is the Ku Klux Klan. I have said in the past that he is racist. He has followers, clearly, that are white nationalists and racists.”

