NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump Has Spent the Last Month ‘Stoking Racial Resentment’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” while interviewing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney anchor Chuck Todd accused President Donald Trump of spending the last month on twitter stoking racial resentment.”

Todd said, “The president has spent the last month on twitter stoking racial resentment in different ways. You can try to rationalize he was speaking about specific incidents but taken together these sick people, they hear what they want to hear. Does the president not have a responsibility to higher moral rhetoric when it comes to violence and refugees.”

He added, “The president uses dehumanizing rhetoric.”

