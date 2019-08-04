Sherrod Brown: ‘White Supremacists Feel Empowered’ by Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” in the aftermath of two mass shootings, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) argued that white supremacists felt empowered by President Donald Trump.

Brown said, “I would just hope the president would begin to — would stop the divisive, racist rhetoric that he has employed increasingly.”

He added, “I know that white supremacists feel empowered with this president. I know that. It is clear they feel empowered when he attacks people, and I saw the chants coming out of the crowd in I think in North Carolina to send them back. And I just — it breaks my heart because we’ve never had — our country is better than this. Our country is just better than this kind of divisive, racist talk by a president of the United States.”

