Warren: Trump Has ‘Embraced’, ‘Encouraged’ White Nationalists

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to the shooting in El Paso, TX, by someone who reportedly posted a manifesto railing against immigrants online.

Warren said President Donald Trump has “embraced” and “encouraged” white nationalist with his rhetoric.

“The president has embraced white nationalists. He has encouraged white nationalists. He is there with white nationalists, and when white nationalists embrace him, and call him their friend, you know, I take them at their word on that,” Warren told host Kasie Hunt.

Hunt asked, “And do you think that he is a white nationalist?”

“Well, he certainly has done everything that the white nationalists have wanted him to do,” Warren responded. “The white nationalists have celebrated him.”

