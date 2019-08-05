Beto O’Rourke on Trump: ‘Jesus Christ, of Course He’s Racist’

On Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke reacted to the two mass shootings over the weekend, one in El Paso, TX, where O’Rourke recently served as a congressman.

O’Rourke told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Trump is “racist” and has been from “day one” of his presidential campaign when he decried illegal immigrants entering the United States.

“The writing has been on the wall since his maiden speech coming down that escalator describing Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals,” O’Rourke said. “The actions that follow cannot surprise us. And anyone who is surprised is part of this problem right now, including members of the media who ask, ‘Hey, Beto, do you think the president is racist?’ Well Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist. He’s been racist from day one — before day one when he was questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States.”

“He’s trafficked in this stuff from the very beginning, and we are reaping right now what he has sown and what his supporters in Congress have sown. We have to put a stop to it,” he continued.

