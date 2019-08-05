Dem Rep. Escobar: Trump ‘Not Welcome’ in El Paso While We’re in Mourning

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) told President Donald Trump he was not “welcome” to visit El Paso, TX, following the shooting by someone who reportedly posted a manifesto online railing against immigrants.

Escobar said it is “probably unfair” to say the Trump rally held in El Paso in February is the cause of the attack, but said the president needs to “do a little self-reflection” on his rhetoric and actions at his rallies.

“It is shocking to me that [Trump] is so utterly self-aware,” Escobar lamented. “And this is why from my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning.”

She added, “I would encourage the president’s staff members to have him do a little self-reflection. I would encourage them to show him his own words and his actions at the rallies because we’re not going to get past this until there’s acknowledgment from the very top that we need to heal, that this whole country is hurting, that there has been bigotry and racism and hatred that has been stoked at all levels. And as the president, he has the most significant authority and responsibility to show this country, to lead this country into healing. And now is the time, and he needs to accept responsibility, everyone does, for what has gotten us to this point.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent