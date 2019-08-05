Dem Rep. Ryan: ‘Mitch McConnell Needs to Get Off His Ass and Do Something’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, voiced his displeasure with Republicans and their reactions to shootings over the weekend in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH.

Ryan, who has suspended his presidential campaign, attacked President Donald Trump’s call to do something with background checks and immigration reform and went on to call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to “do something.”

“That’s a joke,” Ryan said. “That’s an absolute freaking joke, that he’s going to tie to this most polarizing issue happening in the United States today around immigration reform. This is very clear-cut here, there are people that are getting access to guns that shouldn’t be, and the guns are high powered, the magazines hold too many bullets and they’re coming to places like Dayton and El Paso, entertainment districts, churches, like Mother Emanuel AME in South Carolina, and they’re killing American citizens. Mitch McConnell needs to get off his ass and do something. People are getting killed in the streets in America, and nobody is acting, nobody. There’s a bottleneck in the United States Senate.

“The House has sent a comprehensive background check bill that’s supported by 80 to 90 percent of the American people,” he continued. “What the hell are we doing in the United States of America? I’m telling you, people are fed up. We were here in Dayton last night, there were tears, and there was rage. And people in Washington, D.C. and the state capitals need to get their act together and pass some legislation that 80 to 90 percent of the American people support. For the President of the United States, in the midst of this tragedy, both in the southernmost part of this country and in the northern part of this country, in the last 24 hours lose 29 people, and he’s going to tie this to immigration reform, that’s a joke.

