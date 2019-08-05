FNC’s Rove: Trump Needs to Do Better Than His ‘Raw and Dangerous’ Race Rhetoric

Monday Fox News contributor Karl Rove said President Donald Trump needs to do better than the “raw and dangerous” rhetoric he has used while commenting on racial issues.

Discussing politicians comments on the recent mass shootings, Rove said, “Everybody in our political system needs to do better. The president needs to do better. His rhetoric at times has been raw and dangerous, I think in terms of being easily misunderstood. The Charlottesville statement, for example.”

After also criticizing the Democrats heated rhetoric, Rove said, “Really at the end of the day, my suspicion is that a lot of the Democrats running for president would like to follow the example of Australia, which after having a series of mass murders basically banned all weapons, and maybe that’s where they want to go. They are not willing to say that right now because my feeling is that this is more about Politics than this it is about — taking advantage of the moment is more what it is about.”

