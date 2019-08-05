Nadler: Trump’s ‘Divisive and Racist Rhetoric’ Led to the El Paso, Dayton Shootings

On Monday, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reacted to President Donald Trump’s reaction to the two mass shootings over the weekend.

Trump over the weekend tweeted out his support for both El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, denounced the intentions of the El Paso shooter and blamed fake news media to contributing to outrage around the nation.

Nadler said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he is not surprised by Trump’s reaction, blaming his “divisive and racist rhetoric” for the violence.

“The president’s reaction should be shocking except he can’t shock anymore,” Nadler argued. “He can’t go lower than he’s been. I mean, to link — these shootings were clearly in part result of his racist rhetoric. That’s clear — his divisive and racist rhetoric. People have warned that they would lead to violence and now they have.”

