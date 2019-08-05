Scarborough to Trump Donors: ‘You Are Funding This White Supremacist Campaign’

During Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough sounded off on the mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, and President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, which he said is to blame for the uptick in violence.

Scarborough took aim at Trump’s reelection donors, telling them they are “funding this white supremacy campaign” and questioning if they support white supremacy.

“For those of you funding Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you may want to take note that because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you. It really is. It’s all on you because you are funding this white supremacist campaign, CEOs. You really are. Business people, millionaires and billionaires, it’s your money that is funding this white supremacy because you won’t tell him to stop,” Scarborough stated.

He then said the donors should threaten to demand a refund if Trump does not change his rhetoric.

“Are you a white supremacist? Does your company support white supremacy? Does the corporation that you run, do they support white supremacy?” asked Scarborough.

