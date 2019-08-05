Warren: Trump’s ‘Responsibility’ to Fight White Supremacy, Not ‘Nod and Smile at It and Let It Get Stronger’

Sunday on a special broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused President Donald Trump of winking and nodding at white supremacy and called on him to fight it.

Warren made the remarks to CNN’s Don Lemon in her effort to label white supremacy as domestic terrorism.

“White supremacy is a domestic terrorism threat in the same way that foreign terrorism threatens our people,” Warren said. “And it is the responsibility of the President of the United States to help fight back against that. Not to wink and nod and smile at it and let it get stronger in this country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor