Watch: CNN’s Amanpour Battles Kellyanne Conway in Heated Interview

Monday CNN’s Christiane Amanpour took on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway over President Donald Trump’s rhetoric possibly inspiring mass shoutings.

Amanpour said, “I’m asking you, do you agree with that? Do you agree with it? Infestation, invasions, these are important words—”

Conway interjected, “A day age, your network insisted this president would not come out and denounce racism, white supremacy, bigotry, call this evil, call him a monster—”

Amanpour shot back, “This is a simple question and follow up is: Will he then not say those things on the air, on Twitter, on social media again?”

Conway said, “I’m not going to allow you to conflate him with the murderers here.”

Amanpour said, “Oh, come on, you know I didn’t do that. I’m asking about his words,”

Conway said, “I heard a lot of words on your network and others the last couple days.”

Amanpour said, “It’s you and me talking now, not about networks.”

