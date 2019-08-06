Biden: ‘I Don’t See Much’ About What ‘Holds Us Together’ from Far Right, Breitbarts, and the Administration

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s “AC360,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that “honesty, decency, hope, leaving nobody behind, giving hate no safe harbor” are what hold us together, “and I don’t see much of it coming from the far right and the Breitbarts of the world and this administration, it’s the uniqueness of America.”

Biden discussed how he would talk to those who lost their loved ones given his personal losses. Biden told people that they can make it through the pain, finding a purpose will help, and that eventually, “There will come a time when you think of the person you lost, and it takes a long while, where you get a smile before you get a tear.”

He also stated, “Sometimes, it’s really dark, but there is hope, and think about what it means for those family members you have left. They need you. They need you. And look folks — that’s why I think that it matters, the stories of these people, for the public to understand that this is not just a statistic. This is who we are, who they are. I mean it’s — and it really is about sort of re-weaving that social fabric that holds a society together, honesty, decency, hope, leaving nobody behind, giving hate no safe harbor. … That’s who we are. That’s who we are. And it’s the thing that holds us together, and I don’t see much of it coming from the far right and the Breitbarts of the world and this administration, it’s the uniqueness of America.”

