Brzezinski: Trump ‘Seems to Want’ White Nationalist Terror Attacks to Happen

Tuesday as MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough lamented the lack of GOP response to the recent mass shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, co-host Mika Brzezinski accused President Donald Trump of wanting violence at the hands of white nationalists to happen.

Brzezinski explained her reasoning, saying Trump incites hatred, violence and racism and does not denounce hate crimes.

She stated, “[Y]ou have to ask the question, Joe, and I’ll ask you. Isn’t it OK to deduce that at this point this is what he wants? He is inciting hatred, inciting violence, inciting racism. If he doesn’t unequivocally call it off and say, this is wrong and we stand together against this and we are doing this, this and this to help fight hate crimes — I mean, this is a president who seems to want these things to happen. How else can this be explained if he doesn’t call it off?”

