Buttigieg: Trump So Divisive He Might Do ‘More Harm’ by Visiting El Paso, Dayton

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump ‘s upcoming visits to El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH in the wake of the mass shootings might be harmful.

Buttigieg said, “A mayor customarily greets a president. But this shouldn’t— under a healthy presidency, this shouldn’t even be a question or problem. You should be able to feel like a president of either party, whether you agree with them or not, coming to your city is an honor. Unfortunately, this president has so divided Americans, that it’s really hard to say whether his upcoming visits will do more good or more harm. We’re just going to have to see what happens tomorrow.”

