Dayton, OH Mayor Whaley Encourages Protests of Trump Visit — His Rhetoric Is ‘Painful’

Tuesday speaking to reporters, Dayton, OH Mayor Nan Whaley encouraged protestors to “stand up and say they’re not happy if they’re not happy,” when President Donald Trump visits after the city’s mass shooting.

When asked about potential Trump protestors, Whaley said, “As you cover me all the time, you know I have lots of protesters all the time. Even my friends protest me from time to time. So I’m glad that they’re using their right to give free speech comment. Look, I know that he has made his bed, he’s got to lie in it. He hasn’t, you know —his rhetoric has been painful for many in our community. And I think that people should stand up and say they’re not happy if they’re not happy.”

When asked about the president’s remarks on the shootings, Whaley said, “I’m disappointed with his remarks. I mean, I think they fell really short. He mentioned, like, gun issues one time. I think watching the president over the past few years over the issues of guns. I don’t know if he knows what he believes, frankly.”

