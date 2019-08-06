MSNBC’s Deutsch Calls for Protests of Trump in El Paso — ‘He Has Blood on His Hands’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” the network’s “Saturday Night Politics” host Donny Deutsch called for protests of President Donald Trump during his visit to El Paso, TX in the wake of the mass shooting there.

While questioning NPR’s “Latino USA,” host Maria Hinojosa, Deutsch said, “Maria, Donny Deutsch, being you’re down there and such a woman of passion, get the people and take to the streets with families of victims and say, we don’t want you. You don’t get to be the provocateur and the healer. We want George W. Bush and we want Barack Obama and you are not welcome here. Cause to me he has blood on his hands. So stop just complaining. Get the people together — the media will cover it—and say, ‘you cannot be a cause of a problem and then come down and wrap your arms around us.’ You are not worthy of that. You are not worthy of El Paso. So take to the streets and let the country see that you don’t want him there. We invite George W. Bush, invite Barack Obama because we need to heal.”

Hinojosa said, “Right. I just want to remind people, those of us who were in New York, this community is feeling like what we felt after September 11. They’re in a total state of trauma.”

