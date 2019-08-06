MSNBC’s Ruhle: ‘As Bad as This May Sound’ — Could El Paso, Dayton Shootings Be a Chance for Beto to Gain Momentum?

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, “MSNBC Live” host Stephanie Ruhle wondered if 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke would become a beneficiary.

Ruhle, acknowledging how brash she may come off, posed the question to network contributor Maria Kumar if she thought the former Texas congressman would gain some momentum in the polls for his response and recent emotional media appearances following the shootings.

“Beto has said he is running in the name of decency and democracy. As bad as this may sound, could this moment be a chance for Beto to gain some momentum?” she asked Kumar.

Kumar replied, “I think so.”

