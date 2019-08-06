Scarborough: ‘Where Are the Republicans’ Calling Out White Supremacy?

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski questioned the lack of response by the GOP in regards to the weekend shootings and the outrage by the party over white supremacy.

Brzezinski said Trump “seems to want” events like the shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, to happen.

Scarborough said inciting hatred is working for Trump politically, adding Americans need to show him that “white supremacy is a dead-end road.”

“White supremacy is a dead-end road. It will lead, not only to terrible things for other people, but for what matters to Donald Trump the most – it will lead to terrible things for him politically,” Scarborough stated.

“Where are the Republicans?” he wondered aloud before asking a producer off camera about hearing from Republican guests. “So, no Republicans will come on this show and call out the president of the United States for inspiring white supremacy? Not one.”

