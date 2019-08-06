Sen. Brown: I Won’t Meet with Trump in Dayton — I Hope He Apologizes for ‘Racist Rhetoric’

Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he would not join President Donald Trump when he visits Dayton in the wake of the mass shooting there.

Brown said, “I will not be there with him. I don’t have any interest because of what he’s done on this, total unwillingness to address the issue of guns, his racist rhetoric. I don’t know what he’s going to say and do there. I mean, I welcome him to the state in some sense, but not about this.”

He added, “I hope he apologizes for his racist rhetoric and his divisive tones. I hope that he actually comes out…he could right now say ‘Senator McConnell, bring them back into session. We want to pass the background checks bill.’”

