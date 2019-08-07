Beto: Trump Is a ‘White Supremacist’ — He Inspired El Paso Terrorism

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” 2020 presidential hopeful, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) accused President Donald Trump of being a white supremacist.”

She said his rhetoric resulted in the mass shooting in El Paso, TX.

Commenting on the shooting, O’Rourke said, “This terrorism that was in part inspired by President Trump in his warnings of invasions and infestations, his demonization of this community, immigrants as rapists and criminals—there’s a very real consequence. It doesn’t just offend us. It hurts us and kills us. This community is coming together, focusing on one another, wishing the president would not come but focused on El Paso.”

When asked if Trump is a white supremacist, O’Rourke said, “He is. He has made that very clear. He dehumanized those who do not look and pray like the majority of people here. He said I wish we had more immigrants from Nordic countries because those from Haiti bring AIDS, those from Africa are shit-hole nations. He’s been clear who he wants to keep out with walls and cages and militarization and torture and cruelty.”

