Beto: Trump ‘Trying to Intimidate This Community’ — ‘We Will Not Stand Down’

While visiting Wednesday with El, Paso, TX, following the recent mass shooting, 2020 presidential candidate former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) discussed his fiery tweet in response to President Donald Trump going after him on Twitter for his criticisms of the president.

22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I. https://t.co/dakFPKj0vJ — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 7, 2019

O’Rourke told MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff that Trump is “trying to intimidate” the El Paso community, but said they “will not stand down.”

“[Trump] is trying to intimidate this community, make us afraid of one another of our differences, of the border, of immigrants, and we will not stand down,” O’Rourke declared.

He continued, “The president is part of the problem. His trafficking in lies, he’s called El Paso one of the most dangerous cities, repeatedly, in the country, though it is one if not the safest, describing immigrants as rapists and criminals, talking about invasions and infestations. All that fear, that anger, that hatred, that willingness to dehumanize our fellow human beings found a home in a killer and found an expression in that violence that we saw Saturday. He is in large part to blame.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent