Brzezinski on Ivanka Chicago Tweets: She Could Visit Chicago and ‘Walk the Streets and Learn Something’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to President Donald Trump daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump tweeting about the shooting numbers in Chicago, IL, in the wake of the recent mass shootings.

With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage- we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back against Trump’s tweet thread, saying her numbers were incorrect and lamenting that she was not contacted by anyone from the White House over the issue.

Brzezinski slammed the younger Trump as “abusive” and “uncaring” in her tweets. The host then suggested she visit Chicago to speak with Lightfoot and “walk the streets and learn something.”

“Ivanka got her facts wrong, and it did have the air of distracting from the other shootings, but the fact remains — her central point that Chicago had a terrible weekend and has many terrible weekends and there’s a major problem in the city of Chicago that persists and so perhaps a more productive, as the mayor said, approach, would be helpful there because Ivanka is right. There is a terrible problem in Chicago with gun violence.”

“Yeah,” Brzezinski agreed. “Perhaps, she could go to Chicago and talk to the mayor face to face, and walk the streets and learn something.”

