CNN’s Cuomo: NRA Refused to Do CNN Town Hall Because ‘They Want To Do Their Talking With Propaganda Ads’

During his gun violence town hall on Wednesday, CNN host Chris Cuomo reacted to the NRA declining to participate in the event by stating, “I guess they want to do their talking with propaganda ads and millions in lobbying.”

Cuomo said, “[M]any of the people here survived the bullets that tore through their bodies, changed their lives, and changed their communities. Many lost loved ones. Some are now advocates for reform, some work in the firearm industry, others work to limit that industry’s reach. We also invited the National Rifle Association, the NRA, to be part of tonight’s conversation. They declined. They sent a totally disingenuous statement that they’re open to honest discussion, but not this spectacle. That’s what you call this, a spectacle? I guess they want to do their talking with propaganda ads and millions in lobbying. Besides, let’s be honest, the gun lobby is not going to be the answer, and that shouldn’t be expected any more than we expected big tobacco to help us expose the ills of smoking. The reality is, people like you are the answer, and there can be no sides when it comes to wanting to be safer, better protected.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett