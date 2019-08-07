Dayton Mayor: Trump ‘Is a Bully and a Coward’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley reacted to President Trump’s statements about her and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) by stating that the president “is a bully and a coward.”

Whaley said, “I’ve known and watched President Trump’s Twitter feed for a while. He is a bully and a coward. And it’s fine that he wants to bully me and Senator Brown. We’re okay. We can take it. But the citizens of Dayton deserve action. And we’re just hoping that this isn’t just a typical politician that’s all talk and no action. We want to see, and the citizens of Dayton want to see him do something around some common sense gun legislation.”

She added that the president “did have good rapport with the victims, we said that, and the first responders were grateful.”

