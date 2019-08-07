Elise Jordan: If You Work In the White House, You ‘Own’ Uplifting Trump’s ‘Racist Regime’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” MSNBC analyst Elise Jordan said anyone who works at the White House was responsible for “uplifting Donald Trump’s racist regime.”

Jordan said, “It is very plain and obvious that Donald Trump is racist. He uses incendiary racist language constantly. This is a pattern that Joe Biden went through case by case in his speech. We don’t have to debate ‘is he’ any longer, we have to debate why are we tolerating this? What can we do to get out of this dark hole, and who are the leaders who can lead and show us out of it? That’s why I salute Congresswoman Escobar for not lending her credibility to Donald Trump as he seeks political cover right now. And I commend Joe Biden for his powerful remarks today stating the blunt and obvious truth.”

She added, “I’m a daughter of the Deep South. I have been obsessed with Southern history, and particularly the Civil Rights Movement that impacted my hometown. People I know and loved were active in the movement. I can’t believe right now in 2019 America we’re tolerating this kind of language and behavior. There are people who are excusing it, people who are leaders, who know better. And right now you work at the White House. You own this too. You’re supporting and uplifting Donald Trump’s racist regime.”

