Ohio Lt. Governor: ‘Frankly, I’m Glad the President’s Coming’

President Donald Trump is set to visit both sites of the weekend’s mass shootings, despite some elected officials from both Ohio and Texas saying he is not welcome.

Wednesday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) said he is “glad” Trump will be visiting Dayton, OH, to help the people grieve and gain the needed perspective to lead on such issues.

“Frankly, I’m glad the president’s coming,” Husted told CNN’s “New Day.”

He added, “When he visits the site and sees the bullet holes and the bloodstains, I think that has an effect on you as a human being. And I think what the president needs is to see that and to search his heart and his mind to respond to what the people of Dayton will be asking him to do. But I think that as a public official, you do need to meet with survivors, you do need to see what happened, you do need to talk with law enforcement because I think it helps you gain the perspective you need to act and lead on these issues.”

