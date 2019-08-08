Crenshaw on Castro Donor Tweet: ‘There’s Another Term For This’ ‘It’s Called Fascism’ – Censure Should Be Considered

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) for tweeting out a list of Trump donors by stating, “there’s another term for this kind of tactic, Guy, it’s called fascism.” He also stated that a House censure of Castro should be considered.

Crenshaw said, “You know, there’s another term for this kind of tactic, Guy, it’s called fascism. This is what it is. When you try to bully people into thinking and acting different, and especially coming from an elected official, this is extremely worrying. I think what he did is absolutely disgusting. It also makes it very hard to justify the — what we thought we all agreed on, which was transparency in how money in politics moves. But if you’re going to weaponize that transparency, it’s going to be very difficult to defend it.”

Crenshaw added that the House should “consider” censuring Castro.

