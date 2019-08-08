GOP Rep. Hurd on El Paso Shooting: ‘This Was White Nationalist Terrorism’

Thursday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) commented on the El Paso shooting, saying everyone needs to recognize it as “white nationalist terrorism” because the shooter reportedly posted a manifesto online railing against immigrants.

Hurd, who is not seeking reelection, advised his colleagues to be careful with their language.

“What I would suggest is that we, you know, talk about … call this what it was. It was white nationalist terrorism, and I’m glad that it seems like most of my colleagues have been referring to that,” Hurd told MSNBC’s Willie Geist on “Morning Joe.” “We should also make sure that we have a focus on this within the Department of Homeland Security. You know, this is a major issue that’s affecting our homeland. We all know what it is. And we should be making sure that all branches of the government recognize that.”

“Our words matter. The words we use matter. And so, I hope we take lessons from this El Paso shooting, also what happened in Ohio, and use this as an opportunity for us to change our rhetoric and change our language,” he concluded.

