MSNBC Guest Elie Mystal: ‘I Want Pitchforks and Torches Outside’ Trump Donor’s House in the Hamptons

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” network regular and Above the Law executive editor Elie Mystal called for aggressive protesting outside of the home of Stephen Ross, the owner of SoulCycle and the Miami Dolphins, for holding a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Mystal said acknowledged the Hamptons were “very nice,” but indicated it didn’t have to be.

“People of color are already targets under this administration,” he said. “I have no problem with shining the light back on the donors who fund this kind of racialized hate. I mean, I go further. I want pitchforks and torches outside this man’s house in the Hamptons.”

“I’ve been to the Hamptons, it’s very nice,” Mystal continued. “There’s no reason it has to be. There’s no reason he should be able to have a nice little party. There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be able to be outside of his house and making their voices peacefully understood.”

