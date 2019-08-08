Nadler: ‘More Likely Than Not’ We’ll Vote on Gun Bills Before End of District Work Period

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that it is “more likely than not” that the committee will vote on various gun proposals before the district work period ends.

Nadler said, “[W]e’re very actively considering calling the committee back into session before — during the district work period to consider bills on banning high-capacity magazines, banning assault rifles, certain provisions to make sure that people convicted of hate crimes or domestic violence can’t get guns, and various other suggestions have been made by our members and others. So, I think we — more likely than not, we’ll have a committee meeting to vote [on] some of these bills before the end of the — before Labor Day — before the end of the district work period.”

