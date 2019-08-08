Toomey: I Think Trump Is ‘Open to Considering Broadening Background Checks’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) stated that he believes President Trump “is open to considering broadening background checks” based on his conversations with the president. Toomey also said that if there is legislation that enjoys bipartisan support and would be signed by the president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “would be very open.”

Toomey said, “I’ve spoken with the president several times this week, and our conversations, they’re about what we can do and what we should do. And I think the president is open to considering broadening background checks. … I won’t get into the specifics of a private conversation, but I will say the president is very much interested. He’s listening. And I think he wants to work with Congress and accomplish something.”

He later added, “[I]f we have legislation that has broad bipartisan support that the president’s willing to sign, then I think that Mitch McConnell would be very open.”

