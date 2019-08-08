Warren: Trump Has ‘Helped,’ ‘Given Compliments’ to White Supremacists

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "It's just one piece of evidence after another, and at some point, when he has been so embraced by the white supremacists, and has not distanced himself, then he's there. He's winked, he's nodded, he's danced. He's helped. He's given compliments." pic.twitter.com/MFTtiK5iCm

Thursday in Iowa, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said not only is President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” but he also has “danced” with white supremacists.

Warren said, “It’s just one piece of evidence after another, and at some point, when he has been so embraced by the white supremacists and has not distanced himself, then he’s there. He’s winked, he’s nodded, he’s danced. He’s helped. He’s given compliments.”

