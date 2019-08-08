WH’s Peter Navarro: ‘This Economy Is Solid as a Rock’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” White House assistant for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro reacted to a Wall Street Journal editorial blaming his trade policies for what it deemed to be a “slowdown” in the economy.

Navarro dismissed the critique in his appearance with host Maria Bartiromo and declared the economy “solid as a rock.”

“It’s no secret that The Wall Street Journal has opposed President Trump’s trade policies going back to 2016,” Navarro said. “When The Main Street Journal starts criticizing President Trump and myself, that’s when we’ll worry. In the meantime, we’ve created over half a million manufacturing jobs compared to a loss of 200,000 manufacturing jobs in the Joe Biden-Barack Obama years.”

“We’ve created over 6 million jobs,” he continued. “President Trump’s gotten seven million people off food stamps, rising wages, particularly for blue-collar workers, historic unemployment rates for blacks, Hispanics and women. And this economy is solid as a rock. But the — President Trump doesn’t want a very good economy, he wants a great economy.”

