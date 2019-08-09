Andrew Yang: ‘Strong Sense’ That Trump Has ‘White Supremacist Beliefs’

During a Friday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang discussed his fellow candidates calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist outright as opposed to saying he leaves the door open for white supremacy.

Yang said that Trump’s actions and remarks “have conveyed a very strong sense” to that he has “white supremacist beliefs.”

“Why is it important in your mind to call him that directly?” host John Berman asked.

“Well, to me, you should judge an individual by their actions and words,” Yang replied. “And so, in this case, it’s very clear the president’s actions and words have conveyed a very strong sense to many, many Americans that he has white supremacist beliefs. And that’s the only standard we can go by.”

Berman then asked Yang if he would call Trump a white supremacist.

“If someone acts and speaks in a certain way, then you have no choice but to say that’s what he is,” Yang advised.

