Dem Rep. Speier: Trump a ‘Malignant Narcissist’ for ‘Creepy’ Photo with El Paso Orphaned Baby

Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D- CA) said the photo of President Donald Trump with the two-month-old baby whose parents were killed in the El Paso mass shooting was disturbing.
Discussing a photo of the president and first lady Melania Trump with the infant, Speier said, “That horrible creepy picture of him with a thumbs-up with Melania holding an orphaned infant I think says it all. He is, as the psychologist and psychiatrists have said, he’s a malignant narcissist and it is always about him.”
When asked if she was disturbed by the photo, Speier said, “Of course I was.”
