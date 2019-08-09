FBN’s Regan: Gun Control Could Be Trump’s ‘Nixon in China Moment’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” host Trish Regan argued that gun control “could be this president’s Nixon in China moment.”

Regan said, “You don’t want people who are mentally ill having guns or access to guns. The funny thing about all this, not that there’s anything funny about it. Because this is very serious, but I do imagine, right about now, the NRA is wishing President Obama was still in office, right? Because who would have thought that a conservative, endorsed by the NRA, would actually be out there looking at so many common sense measures and reforms. I’ll tell you, this could be this president’s Nixon in China moment.”

