Limbaugh: Breitbart’s Pollak ‘Traveling Around Trying to Set the Record Straight’

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh said Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak was “traveling around trying to set the record straight” on President Donald Trump’s comments after the violence in Charlottesville, VA.

Partial transcript as follows:

LIMBAUGH: Joel Pollak at Breitbart is traveling around with Biden and challenged him. You know, Biden’s running around saying that Trump spoke positively of the neo-Nazis at Charlottesville, said there’s “good people” in the neo-Nazis, and Joel Pollak is running around every time Biden says this challenging him on it saying, “You know that Trump didn’t say that. You know that that’s not what Trump said.” Now, Yahoo News is reporting it this way: “Thursday Joe Biden snapped at a reporter from a right-wing outlet,” no, it’s Breitbart, “who said he misquoted President Trump’s statement on white supremacists who clashed with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. Trump’s infamous response — that there were ‘very fine people on both sides’ of the Charlottesville episode — drew widespread outrage among Democrats, Republicans and even members of” the regime, but it was not aimed at the neo-Nazis.

So Joel Pollak of Breitbart shows up and “accused Biden of misquoting Trump. Pollak suggested Trump condemned the neo-Nazis who organized the rally,” which he did. Biden said. “He did not, Let’s get this straight. He said there were very fine people in both groups. They were chanting anti-Semitic slogans, carrying flags.’ Biden then walked away.” Well, even Jake Tapper back then in 2017 acknowledged that Trump did not say that there were “very fine people” in the neo-Nazis.

Do you know who he was talking about? He was talking about people there trying to protect the statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate heroes, and they are not neo-Nazis. Trump was talking about very fine people there trying to preserve elements of the Confederate culture and this kind of thing. He was not talking about neo-Nazis. It’s classic fake news. It’s classic how it’s an out-and-out lie. It is being spread now by Joe Biden, who doesn’t care whether he’s telling the truth or not and may not even know.

He just knows the talking points they give him, except for his own website or his own text code — and he can’t even remember that. In fact, Trump said after the Charlottesville episode that neo-Nazis should be condemned totally. We’ve played the audio sound bite. (I’m not asking for it again, Cookie. I’m loaded as it is.) I’m just telling you, he said it. He said it again. He repeated it. This is a gigantic lie. It’s just nothing more complicated than that, and here’s Biden out spreading it. Note that it is a conservative reporter traveling around trying to set the record straight, not a Republican.

Once again, it’s up to conservative media to call these Democrat politicians out because for some reason, others just can’t seem to do it. Let’s see. What…? (muttering) Yeah, here it is. “CNN anchor Jake Tapper admitted Friday that President Donald Trump did not refer to neo-Nazis or white supremacists as ‘very fine people’…” This is also a Breitbart story. They went back and found it. “Jake Tapper resurfaced Thursday after Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak questioned Joe Biden’s decision to [keep lying and] repeat the fake news hoax that President Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’…

Even Jake Tapper admitted in April, quote, “Now, elsewhere in those remarks, Trump did condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists. So he’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are ‘very fine people.’” That’s Jake Tapper at CNN, and CNN repeats the lie! It doesn’t matter. Even though one of their reporters got it right, one of their anchors, they still repeat the lie. And then it’s after that Biden says, “We choose truth over facts,” and “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.”

The only limit that Biden placed on himself is he stopped short of calling Trump a white supremacist.