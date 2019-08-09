McAuliffe: Attacking Biden for Obama’s Policies ‘Is a Dumb Strategy’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) stated that attacking 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden for President Obama’s policies is “a dumb strategy.”

McAuliffe said, “[T]he idea you’re attacking Joe Biden for President Obama’s policies, who was one of our most popular presidents, doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. That is a dumb strategy.”

McAuliffe added that he thinks Biden has the best odds of beating Trump and expressed confidence that Democrats will beat President Trump.

