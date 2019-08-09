RNC’s McDaniel on Twitter’s Bias: ‘We Are Going to Hold Them Accountable’

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday weighed in on Twitter suspending Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) reelection account after sharing a video of protesters allegedly making violent threats against the Senator while also allowing #MassacreMitch to trend on the site.

McDaniel revealed the RNC has pulled its ad funding from Twitter in response to the double standard shown, adding they plan to hold Twitter “accountable.”

“The National Republican Senatorial Committee says it will not spend any money on Twitter unless the situation is adequately addressed. Ronna, do you think Twitter really cares that the Republicans will not spend any money? Is this enough to actually make a difference?” Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“I think Twitter does care because there’s one person that has revived Twitter, that has made Twitter a household name and that’s President Donald J. Trump,” McDaniel replied. “For them to arbitrarily apply a different standard to conservatives than they are doing to Democrats, to allow the #MassacreMitch to continue and to not allow Mitch McConnell to put a video out of people protesting outside of his house, is a total double standard. We are going to hold them accountable.”

“The RNC has also pulled ad funding, which is a significant amount. They need to come forward with how they are going to apply the standards and are they going the apply them equally to the Democrats and Republicans,” she added.

