Gillibrand: Epstein Death ‘Should Be Reviewed’

While speaking on Saturday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated that the death of Jeffrey Epstein “should be reviewed.”

Gillibrand said, “I think the crimes that he was — that were alleged against him were so deeply troubling, to have allegations of child trafficking, sexual abuse, sexual assault. Those are very hard things, I imagine, to live with. So, we would have preferred, obviously, him to face justice, but it’s always sad when someone doesn’t survive suicide.”

She also stated, “It should be reviewed.”

