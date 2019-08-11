Al Gore: 2006 Global Warming ‘Point of No Return’ Claim Was ‘Accurate’

Former Vice President Al Gore discussed his 2006 warning that unless the nations took “drastic measures, the world would reach a point of no return within 10 years” when it comes to climate change and global warming.

Gore said his “point of no return claim” was, unfortunately, “accurate,” but celebrated that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have made climate a top priority.

“You said back in 2006 the world would reach the point of no return if we didn’t reduce greenhouse gases in 2016. Is it already too late?” asked ABC News’ Jonathan Karl in an interview which aired Sunday on “This Week.”

“[S]ome changes, unfortunately, have already been locked in place,” Gore replied. “Sea level increases are going to continue to matter what we do now. But, we can prevent much larger sea level increases. Much more rapid increases in temperature. The heatwave was in Europe. Now it’s in the Arctic. We’re seeing huge melting of the ice there. So, the warnings of the scientists 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago, unfortunately, were accurate. Here’s the good news, Jonathan, in the Democratic contest for the presidential nominations this year, virtually all of the candidates agree this is either the top issue or one of top two issues.”

He then added, “I think it’s great that there are so many of these candidates who are really making it their top priority and who are really focusing on introducing bold plans. I’m really encouraged by that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent