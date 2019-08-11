Al Gore on Impeachment: There Appears to Be ‘Credible Allegations That Crimes Were Committed’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Vice President Al Gore said the impeachment of President Donald Trump might become necessary because it appears “credible allegations that crimes were committed.”

Gore said, “My own view is that not seeking accountability for what appear to be credible allegations that crimes were committed, meaningful crimes, runs the risk of normalizing that behavior. I think what’s going on now with Chairman Nadler is the right course of action and that is to gather evidence and begin an inquiry to see what other evidence is available and then make that decision to go forward when the time comes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN