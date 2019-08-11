Beto O’Rourke Calls for Federal Gun Licensing

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) called for a federal gun license program.

When asked about federal gun licensing, O’Rourke said, “We should do it. We should have a national licensing program in this country. I also said at the time, it is something that is worth discussing, looking at. I want to learn more. I have. I’ve listened to my fellow Americans, my fellow Texans, my fellow El Pasoans and this will save lives and in conjunction with universal background checks, closing all loopholes, ending the of weapons of war into our communities like the one that was used in El Paso, and red flag laws that stop people who own a firearm before it is too late, before they hurt themselves or someone else. We can end this epidemic of gun violence that will claim more than 40,000 lives this year, happening every single day in almost every single community. So I think it is a proposal that makes sense and one that I would want to implement as president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN