Beto: Trump’s Behavior During El Paso Visit Shows ‘How Sick This Guy Is’

During an appearance Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said President Donald Trump’s behavior while visiting El Paso, Texas proved “how sick” the president is.

After host Jake Tapper played a video of Trump’s discussing the crowd size at his El Paso rally, O’Rourke said, “Not a single patient at University Medical Center or at Del Sol hospital, the two hospitals caring for survivors of that attack wanted to see the president. That says it all, if you ask me. But for him then to focus on comparing political rallies — or on himself or on how much people love him — just shows you how sick this guy is and how unfit for this office. He should be consoling the people, bringing people together, focusing on their pain and improving their lives and instead he’s focused on himself.”

