Bill de Blasio on Epstein Autopsy: ‘Not Confident at All in the Justice Department on Many Levels’

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in federal prison over the weekend.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful questioned the legitimacy of an investigation by the Justice Department into how Epstein could have killed himself while under suicide watch.

“I am absolutely confident in our medical examiner’s office. I am not confident at all in the Justice Department on many levels,” de Blasio told host Kasie Hunt. “I think there needs to be an investigation. I think it should be done in a way that clearly is independent because the Justice Department looking at why its own personnel let this guy die. That’s not something that’s going to instill confidence, so there has to be a measure of independence on that investigation.”

“There better be plenty of investigation from independent sources,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent